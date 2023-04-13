Thabo Bester: A timeline of what you need to know, from escape to re-arrest
In a story that continues to evolve, here is an Eyewitness News summary of the main developments since last month's confirmation by correctional services that Bester had indeed escaped prison and was on the run.
JOHANNESBURG - Convicted criminal Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana arrived back in South Africa on Thursday morning.
The pair were caught in Tanzania last Friday, after being on the run since Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year, where Bester was serving a life sentence for murder and a series of rape charges.
Last month, _GroundUp _blew the lid on Bester's escape.
25 March 2023 - Correctional Services confirms Bester's escape
- Thabo Bester did not die in a fire but escaped from prison, confirms DCS
- 'Priority is to get Bester behind bars as he's extremely dangerous': DCS
27 March 2023 - SAPS announces murder case has been opened against Bester
This was after it emerged that Bester could have killed someone during his plot to escape prison.
27 March 2023 - Spotlight on Nandipha's family begins
- Nandipha Magudumana's brother denies knowing escaped murderer Thabo Bester
- Thabo Bester's escape sends Magudumana's brother into hiding
28 March 2023 - Questions begin to swirl on then Mangaung Prison managers, G4S
- Thabo Bester escape - Parliament wants answers from G4S, Correctional Services
- Thabo Bester: Correctional Services takes over running of Mangaung Prison
30 March - Government says it's 'embarrassed' by Thabo Bester's escape
5 April - Thabo Bester's mother speaks out
8 April - Thabo Bester and Magudumana arrested in Tanzania
9 April - Dr Nandipha Magudumana's dad enters the fray
Fast-forward a few days later, he is officially charged with murder and appears in court.
9 April - Police announce more arrests, including G4S employees
10 April - SA delegation arrives in Tanzania to facilitate repatriation
- SA officials in Tanzania to repatriate Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana
- Fugitive Thabo Bester back behind bars after return to SA - Lamola
11 April - G4S accounts to Parliament over Bester's escape, and more details emerge
- G4S gives MPs detailed timeline of days leading to Thabo Bester's escape
- MPs tear into G4S directors over Thabo Bester prison escape
- Dr Nandipha Magudumana visited convicted murderer Bester regularly in prison
13 April - Bester and Nandipha arrive back in SA
- Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana back in SA after Tanzania capture
- 'The good doctor cooperated': Cele details how Bester, Magudumana returned to SA
- Fugitive Thabo Bester back behind bars after return to SA - Lamola
