Govt 'embarrassed' by Thabo Bester's prison escape: Ntshavheni

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that the government was “embarrassed” by convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s prison escape.

She said that Cabinet had called on the Department of Correctional Services to start the process to take back control of correctional facilities contracted out to private companies like G4S.

The Mangaung Correctional Centre where Bester was incarcerated and serving an effective life sentence is operated by G4S.

Ntshavheni addressed a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

The minister said that Cabinet and the government took the matter of Bester’s escape seriously and wanted all involved individuals to be held accountable.

"Indeed, government is embarrassed. It’s an embarrassing situation that a convicted criminal who is sentenced to life and 75 years escapes from prison. That’s why Cabinet has instructed law enforcement to make sure that he gets recaptured as soon as possible."

She said that the Department of Correctional Services must fast-track the process to take over control of privately operated prisons.

G4S was awarded a 25-year contract to operate the Mangaung Correctional Centre, which ends in 2026.

"And we have instructed that the two centres operated by private companies must be taken over as speedily as possible."

The Correctional Services Department and G4S are expected to appear in Parliament next week to explain the security breach to members of Parliament.