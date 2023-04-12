Dr Nandipha visited convicted murderer Bester regularly in prison, Parly told

Members of Parliament grilled G4S directors, calling into question the company’s version of events in the Thabo Bester prison escape.

CAPE TOWN - Prisons contractor G4S told Parliament that Dr Nandipha Magudumana visited convicted murderer Thabo Bester regularly until at least November 2021.

G4S said she was a frequent visitor and her visits to Bester at the Mangaung Correctional Centre started as early as 2017.

Executives from the prison contractor faced a grilling on Wednesday from Members of Parliament (MPs) - who questioned the company about how it reacted to Bester’s escape.

Officials from G4S faced hours of questioning as they briefed MPs about Bester’s escape.

READ MORE:

- G4s gives MPs detailed timeline of days leading to Thabo Bester's escape

- MPs tear into G4S directors over Thabo Bester prison escape

- Parliament's inquiry into Thabo Bester's prison escape set to get under way

MPs quizzed company official Gert Beyleveld about why Bester needed to receive so much external medical help.

Wondered Democratic Alliance MP Werner Horn: "Is there sometimes an eventuality when an inmate despite the state of the art facility is taken to other hospitals?"

Beyleveld revealed to the committee that Bester’s accomplice Magudumana was a frequent visitor to the prison.

"She visited regularly until November the year before [2021], the incident is more than a year old."

The company said it’s not sure if Bester will be returned to the facility after his re-arrest and will have to monitor his movements very closely should he be sent back.