Parliament's inquiry into Thabo Bester's prison escape set to get under way

MPs will be expecting G4S to appear before them on Wednesday to explain Bester’s elaborate escape from prison.

CAPE TOWN - A two-day inquiry into the escape of murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, will begin in Parliament on Wednesday.

Last week, the Justice and Correctional Services portfolio committee had to postpone the meeting when the security company that manages the prison from where Bester escaped, failed to pitch.

The company was summoned by Parliament after the no-show.

Bester and his partner, medical doctor Nandipha Magudumana, were nabbed on the run in Tanzania over the weekend.

A former security guard and Magudumana’s father appeared in court on a number of charges on Tuesday, for allegedly aiding and abetting the couple.

Outraged MPs will be expecting G4S to appear before them on Wednesday to explain Bester’s elaborate escape from prison.

He’s believed to have had a network of help to stage a fire with a yet unidentified corpse, to escape from the Mangaung correctional facility which is under G4S' management.

Besides G4S, the committee is also expecting the company in charge of surveillance cameras at the prison to explain the security lapses.

Chairperson of Parliament’s Justice committee, Bulelani Magwanishe, said that two days had been set aside for the probe.

"You need adequate time to have all those people or entities appearing before us, and give us enough time to ask questions and to be satisfied we have received the appropriate answers."

Magwanishe said that if G4S again failed to appear before it on Wednesday after being subpoenaed, the company would be deemed to have undermined Parliament.