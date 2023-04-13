Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana back in SA after Tanzania capture

The two were caught in Tanzania last Friday after being on the run since his daring escape from the Mangaung correctional facility last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted criminal Thabo Bester and Doctor Nandipha Magudumana have arrived back in the country, with a flight arriving at Lanseria Airport early on Thursday morning.

The two were caught in Tanzania last Friday after being on the run since his daring escape from the Mangaung correctional facility last year.

ALSO READ:

• Thabo Bester great prison escape: 2 more people arrested

• MPs tear into G4S directors over Thabo Bester prison escape

• Dr Nandipha visited convicted murderer Bester regularly in prison, Parly told

• Charges against duo accused of aiding Thabo Bester escape could change, says NPA

• G4S gives MPs detailed timeline of days leading to Thabo Bester's escape

A police van was seen moving from a plane, which touched down around 4am on Thursday morning.

A media conference has been planned for 8AM where Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and his police counterpart, Bheki Cele, are expected to provide more details.

A South African delegation had travelled to Tanzania to secure the transfer back to this country.