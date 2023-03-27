Thabo Bester's escape sends Nandipha Magudumana's brother into hiding

At the weekend, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that Thabo Bester, who was serving a life sentence and 75 years, escaped from the Mangaung prison last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The brother to celebrity doctor, Nandipha Magudumana, who is linked to murderer and rapist Thabo Bester said that he was willing to tell the police what he knew in exchange for his safety.

Nkosinathi Sekeleni is in hiding and said that he fears for his life after his Facebook post about Bester resurfaced.

At the weekend, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that the convict escaped from the Mangaung private correctional facility in May last year and hadn't died as was initially reported.

Bester, who was convicted for two rapes and murders between 2011 and 2012, allegedly preyed on young women, leading them to believe that he ran a media company.

In his Facebook post from over a year ago, Sekeleni revealed his sister Magudumana's links to Bester, claiming that he used her medical practice to launder money.

He said that Magudumana laid a defamation charge against him but later withdrew it.

Sekeleni said that his relationship with his sister had since recovered but he also said that following the recent reports by GroundUp, which reported first on Bester's escape, he feared for his life.

"I'm willing to give any information I can give to guarantee my protection and especially that of my family, I don't care about myself but about my family, especially my four-year-old son, who can't even go to school because of what is happening."

Meanwhile, police have refused to confirm whether the celebrity doctor is part of their search, saying that the focus is on the manhunt to arrest Bester and his accomplices.