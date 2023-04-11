Go

Dr Nandipha's father charged with murder

Cornelius Sekeleni and former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday for allegedly aiding the escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester from prison.

Former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara (left) and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father Cornelius Sekeleni in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 11 April 2023. Both are being charged with murder after Thabo Bester escaped Mangaung prison. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
11 April 2023 14:49

JOHANNESBURG - The father of celebrity Doctor Nandipha Magudumana has been charged with murder.

Cornelius Sekeleni, 65, and former G4S employee, 39-year-old Senohe Matsoara, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday, for allegedly aiding the escape of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester from prison.

They also face charges of arson for the fire in Bester’s cell, defeating the administration of justice, and fraud.

In addition, the pair were charged with the murder of the unknown man initially believed to be Bester, whose charred body was found in his prison cell.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung maximum security prison, run by security company G4S, in May last year, after staging his death in a fire.

The matter has been postponed to next Monday, for the state to gather more information on bail, and for a possible bail application.

