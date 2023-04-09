Police quiz Dr Nandipha's dad in Thabo Bester-prison break investigation

The so-called Facebook Rapist, Thabo Bester, and celebrity doctor, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, were nabbed in Tanzania on Friday after they fled their Hyde Park home in March.

JOHANNESBURG - POLICE have begun talking to Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father it emerged this weekend, hoping he has information that will assist their investigation into the prison-break of her partner, Thabo Bester.

Bester, also known as the Facebook Rapist, was convicted of murder and rape in 2011, but escaped the Mangaung Correctional Centre in 2011 in a daring and elaborate saga.

Police are hoping that Magudumana's father, as well as an employee, can shed light that will progress their investigation into the escape and allegations that have emerged in recent weeks.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said it was unlikely that Magudumana and Bester acted alone.

Since GroundUp broke the news of his escape in March, police have been searching for the two, who were discovered in Arusha, Tanzania, on Friday night. It is believed that they were about to cross into Kenya, having arrived in Tanzania illegally.

During a media briefing on Saturday, Cele said all angles would be investigated including whether police assisted in Bester's daring cross-border escape and possession of fraudulent passports.

"We believe that the doctor herself could not have done it alone - this thing of keeping him safe and all that running. But if police are part of a cover-up, then we will find them," said Cele.

"But I believe that a big portion of police, they just try to do their work and fly below the radar."

