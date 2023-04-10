Cops nab two suspects linked to Thabo Bester's escape from prison

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed the involvement of G4S-officials in the convicted rapist and murderer's escape from prison in May 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - Two more suspects including a former employee of the G4S security company have been arrested in connection with the elaborate prison break of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

It's understood police detained a 39–year-old former employee of the Mangaung Correctional Centre at his home in Bloemfontein and a 65-year-old man from Port Edward in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

Bester escaped from the facility in May 2020, after faking his death.

The criminal dubbed the Facebook rapist was arrested alongside his alleged accomplice Nandipha Magudumana in Tanzania.

The police’s Athlenda Mathe said both men will face charges related to aiding a convicted prisoner to escape from lawful custody.

Both men will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.