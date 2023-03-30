Thabo Bester escape: Correctional Services takes over running of Mangaung Prison

This comes after the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that so-called Facebook rapist Thabo Bester escaped from the facility in May 2022.

MANGAUNG – The Department of Correctional Services on Thursday took control of the privately-run Mangaung Correctional Centre – where so-called Facebook rapist Thabo Bester escaped from.

Bester – who was convicted of murder and rape - escaped from the facility in May 2022.

Correctional Services confirmed his escape and the 'coverup' of his murder in a prison fire.

The National Commissioner of Correctional Services Makgothi Thobakgale announced the appointment of Patrick Mashabathakge as a temporary director.

This comes after he said G4S director Johan Theron was removed from the position.

“This will mean that this temporary manager will perform the functions of the director. In this instance, I have appointed Mr Patrick Ali Mashabathakga as the temporary manager of Mangaung correctional facility with immediate effect,” said Thobakgale.