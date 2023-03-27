Correctional Services Dept can be sued for Thabo Bester’s prison escape: analyst

A legal analyst said the victims of the Facebook Rapist’s heinous crimes could hold the department liable for not ensuring that he served his entire sentence behind bars.

JOHANNESBURG - A legal analyst said that the victims of Thabo Bester's heinous crimes could sue the Department of Correctional Services for failing in their legal duty to keep him behind bars for the duration of his sentence.

In 2012, Bester - who was dubbed the Facebook Rapist - was sentenced to life in prison for murder and multiple rapes at a maximum security prison in Bloemfontein.

Prison officials said he died in a prison cell fire in May 2023.

But he was spotted in a shopping mall in Sandton, two months after he reportedly burnt to death.

The analyst, Mpumelo Zikalala, said that the Department of Correctional Services had a legal duty to inform victims of his escape.

“As you have failed to do so, I’m going to sue you if I’m suffering from any harm, either for the general damages, which is your pain and suffering.

"The court of law of individuals can end up being involved in this matter and it’s up to the department to try and minimise the type of damages you can suffer.”

Zikalala said that police should've been roped in to probe the fire incident.

“It should have been investigated by the police and not by the Correctional Services officials and then that case will come back and say, ‘on this day there was a fire that took place, this was how the fire started, we’ve consulted on the DNA of the body and they point that this was the individual that was burnt beyond recognition,’ and that’s what they should really investigate and make sure they are able to tighten loose [ends].”