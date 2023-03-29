Thabo Bester escape: DA suspects a 'cover-up' from Correctional Services

The party’s Jahno Engelbrecht has called for G4S and correctional services to account to Parliament on how the matter was kept under wraps for so long.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Parliament said that it suspects a "cover-up" from the Department of Correctional Services in the Thabo Bester prison escape.

The party’s Correctional Services spokesperson Jahno Engelbrecht has called for G4S and the Correctional Services Department to account to Parliament on how the matter was kept under wraps for so long.

Minister Ronald Lamola also told Parliament that the G4S 25-year contract to operate the Mangaung Correctional Centre ends in 2026.

Parliament has also entered the fray in the Thabo Bester escape scandal and has called on both G4S and the department to explain.

Engelbrecht said all parties involved should account for the escape.

"I think there’s a big problem at G4S, however, accountability lies with Correctional Services."

He expressed concern that the matter was never reported to Parliament.

"From where I’m standing, it very much looks like someone is trying to hide something. It’s a cover-up or something because what is a reasonable assumption that can be made?"

Engelbrecht said the committee chairperson agreed to schedule a meeting on the matter.

