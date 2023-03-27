Nandipha Magudumana's brother denies knowing escaped murderer Thabo Bester

The brother to celebrity doctor, Nandipha Magudumana, who is linked to convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, said that he could not confirm what he knew out of fear of incriminating himself.

Nkosinathi Sekeleni’s Facebook post from over a year ago has resurfaced, where he posts about his sister’s relationship with Bester, claiming that he sponsored her events using her medical practice to launder money.

Sekeleni subsequently deleted the post and said that he wrote it out of anger and frustration after a fallout with Magudumana.

At the weekend, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that Bester, who was serving a life sentence and 75 years, escaped from the Mangaung prison last year.

It also confirmed that the inmate whose body was found after a fire was not his.

Speaking to 702’s Clement Manyathela, Sekeleni said that he could not say that he knew Bester: "I can't say that I know Thabo Bester, I don't know him. I can't say that I've interacted with him or anything because I might say something that might incriminate me or get my family killed. I have a four-year-old son and a wife that have nothing to do with this."