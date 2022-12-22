MPs who defied ANC on Phala Phala report vote to be disciplined - Mbalula

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Mosebenzi Zwane, Supra Mahumapelo, Tandi Mahambehlala and Mervyn Dirks all voted with the opposition parties to adopt the report on Phala Phala despite the party instructing its caucus to vote against it.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said that the five members of Parliament who defied the party by voting to adopt the Section 89 panel report would be disciplined by the new leadership.

The five members were served letters from the party notifying them that it was instituting disciplinary actions against them.

Out of the five members that defied the ANC in Parliament, only Dlamini Zuma and Mahumapelo made it to the ANC's national executive committee (NEC).

Mbalula said that the disciplinary process against all the five members would take place next year.

He said that the ANC NEC still needed to choose a national working committee and appoint new commissioners to the party’s disciplinary commission.

"Issues that affect them, which have been referred to the DC and were reported even publicly, will stay as such and the disciplinary processes of the ANC will unfold."

Outstanding issues of ANC national elective conference were deferred to 5 January next year when the party will be celebrating its 111th anniversary in Mangaung.

Mbalula said that the event would also be used to adopt the party’s conference resolutions and a programme of action.