Dlamini Zuma defends move to vote in favour of Ramaphosa impeachment proceedings

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma was one of four ANC MPs who refused to toe the party line by supporting the call for the adoption of the Section 89 panel report which found that Ramaphosa had a case to answer.

CAPE TOWN - A defiant Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has defended her decision to vote in favour of impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Dlamini Zuma, who was also in the running to become the African National Congress (ANC)'s next president, said that she used her discretion as a member of Parliament when she voted.

She was one of four ANC MPs who refused to toe the party line by supporting the call for the adoption of the Section 89 panel report which found that Ramaphosa had a case to answer.

ALSO READ:

• Malema threatens legal action after MPs vote against Section 89 report

• Ramaphosa survives parliamentary impeachment process

• NA sets aside adoption of Section 89 report after majority MPs vote against it

• Lamola: Section 89 report lacks evidence to institute impeachment of Ramaphosa

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma was the first ANC MP to break ranks during the open vote and stunned the National Assembly as she voted in favour of impeachment proceedings.

She joined the likes of Supra Mahumapelo, Mosebenzi Zwane and Mervyn Dirks who all voted in support of impeachment proceedings.

But Dlamini Zuma has no regrets about her decision, saying that ANC chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, knows her reasons.

"I’m a public representative so I voted according to my understanding of the report. I read it thoroughly and I supported it," Dlamini Zuma said.

She also said that she was not concerned about any consequences like losing her seat in Cabinet, which is headed by President Ramaphosa.

"Well, I serve at the behest of the president. If he wants to reshuffle me, even this minute, it’s his right, it’s his democratic right. So, I won’t hold it against him."

Only time will tell whether Ramaphosa or the ANC will take any action against her with the party’s NEC expected to meet on Wednesday.

WATCH: Four ANC MPs vote for adoption of Section 89 Phala Phala report