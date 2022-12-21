Parliament: Section 89 processes triggered by Phala Phala allegations now closed

In its end of year statement, the legislature said that the matter was now water under the bridge.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament said that the Section 89 processes triggered by the Phala Phala allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa are now closed.

This follows the special National Assembly sitting on 13 December, which processed the report of an independent panel led by the retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo.

"The National Assembly has dealt with the Section 89 process and has closed the matter following its decision not to accept its recommendations," said spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

Mothapo said that the “unimaginable” three-day fire disaster which compounded Parliament’s infrastructure challenges has meant that it has reduced the number of buildings.

"The commitment of the Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, during the Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement to set aside R2 billion for the restoration of the damaged parliamentary buildings is cherished as it will enable Parliament’s accelerated recovery and return to its best operations."

He said that Parliament was now seized with ensuring the implementation of the Zondo Commission’s recommendations to improve its oversight role.