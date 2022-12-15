Phala Phala report: ANC begins disciplinary processes against Dlamini Zuma

Following ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's vote to adopt the Section 89 report into the Phala Phala burglary, she has been informed that a disciplinary process against her will start.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has started a disciplinary process against Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

In a letter sent to Dlamini Zuma from the party’s treasurer general and acting secretary general, Paul Mashatile, the ANC says it is starting the process on the basis of an “act of defiance” in Parliament after she voted against the party line on Wednesday.

The letter, seen by Eyewitness News, is dated 14 December 2022.

On Tuesday, Parliament held a vote to decide whether to adopt the Section 89 report into the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.

Rule 25.9 of the ANC’s constitution says the party has jurisdiction to discipline any member, office bearer, or public representative for committing acts of misconduct.

One of the clauses under the rule speaks to members who fail, refuse or reject to abide by provisions of the ANC constitution pertaining to its rules, regulations, and resolutions.

"According to the report you voted, together with a number of opposition parties, and contrary to the position of the NEC, and the ANC Caucus, for adoption of the Report," reads the ANC's letter to Zuma.

"Rule 25.4 of the ANC Constitution provides that: 'The ANC shall have jurisdiction to discipline any member, office bearer or public representative for committing any act of misconduct as contained in Rule 25.17 below as a member of the ANC and/or by virtue of his or her contract of deployment and/or by virtue of his or her membership of any of the structures of the ANC'.

Furthermore, Rule 25.3 provides that: 'Any member, office bearer or public representative who fails, refuses and/or neglects to abide by the provisions of the Constitution of the ANC, its Standing Orders, Rules, Regulations, Resolutions and policies adopted or made in terms of the Constitution shall be liable to be disciplined in terms of this Constitution'."

A report that party officials received this week showed that some ANC members in caucus voted against a decision taken by the NEC to not adopt the report, while others including Lindiwe Sisulu were absent from voting. Those who voted yes were Dlamini Zuma, Mervyn Dirks, Mosebenzi Zwane and Supra Mahumapelo.

Dirks, Zwane and Mahumapelo have also been referred to the disciplinary committee after their votes.