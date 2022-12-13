Malema threatens legal action after MPs vote against Section 89 report

Speaking after the vote at the Cape Town City Hall, Malema also accused the African National Congress of intimidating its Members of Parliament from voting for the adoption of the Section 89 Phala Phala report.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema threatened court action after the National Assembly voted against instituting an impeachment inquiry against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking after the vote at the Cape Town City Hall, Malema also accused the African National Congress of intimidating its Members of Parliament from voting for the adoption of the Section 89 Phala Phala report.

The report, led by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found that Ramaphosa may have violated the Constitution and broken anti-corruption laws when more than half a million US dollars were stolen from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo in 2020.

The National Assembly adopted the report - which was debated and followed a vote on Tuesday.

Malema said it was a sad day in South Africa as Parliament decided against and rejected a report that it initiated.

“We came to a conclusion and, as a result, we are going to court to challenge this decision of Parliament. But secondly, that the open voting was intimidating on its own. There were only five brave members from the ANC and one of them tried to change their vote because of the intimidating nature of an open vote."

Malema also accused Parliament of throwing money down the drain after spending millions on the independent panel, only to reject its report.

African Transformation Movement president Vuyo Zungula, who initiated the motion, said that they would still be going to court over the speaker’s decision not to allow a secret ballot.