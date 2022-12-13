NDZ first of 4 ANC MPs to vote for adoption of Section 89 Phala Phala report

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma stunned MPs in an open vote at the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon when she was the first to break ranks.

JOHANNESBURG - Four African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament (MPs) rebelled against the party by voting in favour of the Phala Phala report to be adopted.

“As a disciplined member of the ANC, I vote, yes,” she said.

The house was locked in a heated debate over the Section 89 panel report that found President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated the Constitution and broken anti-corruption laws.

Opposition parties need several votes from the ANC to set an impeachment process in motion against the president.

Mervyn Dirks, Thandi Mahambehlala, Mosebenzi Zwane and Supra Mahumapelo also voted in favour of the report, while Lindiwe Sisulu walked out of proceedings.