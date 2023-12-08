Alleged Phala Phala burglary mastermind Imanuwela David denied bail

It was ruled in court on Friday that David, who stands accused of the burglary alongside two others, was dishonest while he gave testimony in his bail application, and that it was likely he’d evade trial if released.

BELA BELA - The alleged mastermind behind the burglary at Phala Phala Farm, Imanuwela David, was denied bail on Friday.

David, along with two other accused, is charged with the housebreaking and theft of about $580,000 at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm in February 2020.

David’s bail application sat at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo over three days.

The two other accused in the matter, siblings Froliana and David Joseph, were released on unopposed bail applications in November.

However, the State opposed David’s application.

In her ruling, Magistrate Predeshni Ponnan said David was dishonest when giving oral testimony, and there was a high chance he would evade trial if released on bail.

“From the aforementioned principles enshrined in the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977, it is very clear that accused number one has not satisfied this court that the interest of justice permits his release from custody. Bail is accordingly denied.”