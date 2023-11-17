Siblings accused of Phala Phala farm burglary granted bail

Former cleaner at the farm Froliana Joseph and her brother, David Joseph, have been given bail of R5,000 and R10,000 respectively.

BELA BELA - Two of the three accused persons in the Phala Phala game farm burglary case have been granted bail.

Former cleaner at the farm Froliana Joseph and her brother, David Joseph, have been given bail of R5,000 and R10,000 respectively.

The pair appeared before the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo, on Friday.

They are charged with several counts of housebreaking and theft of about $580,000 in cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in 2020.

Magistrate Predeshni Poonan says the pair has co-operated with police and the State is not opposing their release.

“The court hereby finds there appears to be an equilibrium in the interest of the accused and those of justice. Therefore, it is in the interest of justice that accused number two and three be released on bail.”