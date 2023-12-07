Phala Phala burglary accused says he's not a flight risk, cooperated in case

Accused number one, Imanuwela David, appeared at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo for his formal bail application.

BELA BELA - One of the accused in the Phala Phala burglary case told the court how he was detained for six months in Namibia after illegally crossing the border to visit his sick grandmother.

Accused number one, Imanuwela David, appeared at the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo for his formal bail application.

David, along with two other accused, is charged with the housebreaking and theft of about US$580,000 in cash from Ramaphosa’s game farm in February 2020.

READ MORE:

During his testimony in court, David said he was a South African citizen but had siblings in Namibia.

In terms of prior convictions, David said he was once fined R300 for driving under the influence and once skipped the border illegally to visit his sick grandmother in Namibia.

The father of four said he was, however, not a flight risk and had cooperated with police throughout the Phala Phala case.

“I am saying that if I wanted to run away about this case, I could run away a long time ago - even the time I was crossing the border when they were checking me. If I was having that mentality of running away, I would have gone long time.”

The matter has been rolled over to Thursday, where the investigating officer, Ludi Schnelle, will continue with his evidence.