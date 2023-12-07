State opposes bail for alleged Phala Phala farm robbery mastermind

Investigating officer Ludi Schnelle said Imanuweli David had given police officers three addresses in Cape Town, Rustenburg and Bela Bela but none could be verified. Judgement on David’s bid for bail is expected on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The State has opposed the release of the alleged mastermind behind the Phala Phala farm burglary, Imanuwela David, on bail.

The State said David is an untrustworthy character who has on previous occasions illegally crossed the border in and out of South Africa.

His bail application wrapped up at the Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

David, along with two other accused are charged with the housebreaking and theft of about $580,000 in cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm in February 2020.

He said an address David provided to the border post when he entered South Africa from Botswana earlier this year - turned out to be fake.

Schnelle said the fact that police cannot verify his address, means David is likely to evade his trial if released on bail.

"There is a very strong likelihood that the applicant if released will attempt to evade his trial, there is still uncertainty about how he departed from the Republic of South Africa to Namibia in June 2020 when he was arrested in that country."

During his testimony, David admitted to once crossing the border illegally to visit his sick grandmother in Namibia.

Judgement on David’s bid for bail is expected on Friday.