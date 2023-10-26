Meyiwa murder trial: Ntanzi was 'happy and free' when he confessed, court told

The State is leading evidence in a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of confessions by Bongani Ntanzi and his co-accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya.

JOHANNESBURG - A third State witness has described Bongani Ntanzi's demeanour as free and happy when he made confession statements on the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

The admissibility of two of Ntanzi’s statements taken in June 2020 is being argued in the Pretoria High Court.

Ntanzi and Sibiya are two of five men accused of the Bafana Bafana captain’s 2014 murder.

Thursday marks nine years since Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend.

The police officer who took Ntanzi’s first statement at the Moroka Police Station - Lieutenant Colonel Mohale Raphadu - insists Ntanzi made the statement freely and voluntarily.

"What I can say is that when he was brought to me and I asked him about being assaulted, he never mentioned anything to me about being assaulted he was just happy and free."

Meanwhile, court has adjourned to allow the defence time to read a new statement presented by the State.

