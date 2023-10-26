'Justice must be done for the people of Senzo': SA marks 9 years since murder

Some South Africans have been attending the trial to find out exactly what happened to their beloved Bafana Bafana captain after he was gunned down allegedly by intruders on 26 October 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - It's been an emotional rollercoaster for family, friends, and fans of football star Senzo Meyiwa after his tragic murder exactly nine years ago.

On 26 October 2014, Meyiwa was gunned down at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, allegedly by intruders.

While the State believes the five men in the dock are behind Meyiwa's murder, South Africans remain on tenterhooks to find out exactly what happened to their beloved Bafana Bafana captain.

Some have been attending the trial in the Pretoria High Court daily for a front-row seat.

Courtroom GC at the court is where some South Africans are united on the benches by their love for football and their pursuit of justice for the family and friends of Meyiwa.

Reverend Monwabisi Vithi, a pensioner from Centurion, is up at 05:30 every morning to make the trip to sit in the gallery and follow the trial.

"It's because of the family of Senzo Meyiwa. I think if I were in their shoes, I would be as painful as they are. So that drives me, because this was a painful experience,” he said.

“I think we are going somewhere. Justice must be done for the people of Senzo. In my opinion, there is light beyond the tunnel."

Attending this trial not only aided Reverend Vithi's understanding of the justice system but also contributed to his personal development.

"It's just exciting for me because for the first time in my 73 years of life, I get to see how court works. In fact, this case has taught me communication, listening, discipline, and patience."

As the matter proceeds on Thursday with the police officer who took a second confession from one of the accused, Bongani Ntanzi, due back on the witness stand, Reverend Vithi will also take a seat in his regular spot.