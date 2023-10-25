Meyiwa trial: Defence continues to poke holes in state witness testimony

The court has been hearing evidence over a June 2020 pointing-out exercise with Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, one of the five men accused of murdering the football star.

JOHANNESBURG- A police officer in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has conceded to a deviation in processes when he signed out one of the accused for a pointing out.

The court has been hearing evidence over a pointing-out exercise with Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya in June 2020.

Sibiya was taken for pointing out by police while he was arrested on a drug dealing charge.

The state is arguing for confession statements by Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi to be admitted as evidence, while the defence has spent the last few days poking holes in police processes in a bid to have their statements declared inadmissible.

They are two of five men accused of the football star’s 2014 murder.

During his testimony, Lieutenant Colonel Nkosikhona Hadebe told the court that when he went to collect Sibiya from the Alberton police station, none of the officers who were there were willing to sign him out for the pointing out exercise because they feared the responsibility they would bear if he was to escape.

Hadebe said he then took it upon himself to sign Sibiya out.

During cross-examination, the lawyer for the fifth accused, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, pointed out how this was a flouting of processes.

"It would not be your duty to book out the suspect – you would go to the office, wherein you would be taking down the statement, and the duty to book out the suspect is the duty of the members who are in control of that person, am I correct?"

"That’s correct."

On Wednesday, the state began leading evidence on a second confession statement allegedly made by Ntanzi at the Moroka police station.