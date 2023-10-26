'I want to know what happened to him': Meyiwa trial a daily fix for some

As the quest for the truth behind Senzo Meyiwa's death plays out in the Pretoria High Court, some have committed to following the judicial proceedings daily in a bid to find out for themselves.

JOHANNESBURG - Thursday marks exactly nine years since Bafana Bafana captain and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was tragically murdered, and the quest for truth behind his death is playing out in the Pretoria High Court.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, allegedly by assailants, destroying all hopes of a promising football career.

Five men that the State believes committed the murder are standing trial.

While many narratives remain in the air on what happened on the night of 26 October 2014, some have committed to following the judicial proceedings daily in a bid to find out for themselves.

The benches in the Pretoria High Court are often occupied by police officers, correctional services officials, and members of the public, many of whom attend the matter daily.

Among them is Peter Makhubela, an unemployed man from Soshanguve who has been attending proceedings since the very first day in April 2022.

“In my heart, I did like that guy very much. I come here very early, I'm addicted to this case. Every morning when I wake up, I think Senzo Meyiwa. I want to know what happened to him.”

His interest has prompted his community to nominate him to attend the trial on their behalf and he reports back daily.

“We meet at the local church every day at 5 o’clock to discuss, weekends once a month. Some people don’t reach channels to get this case and I give them all details of what happened. They collect money and pay for my transport.”

Makhubela said he remains hopeful that the answer to who killed Senzo Meyiwa will be revealed in the High Court.

“I can see that there is still a long way to go but I will be here, I don’t know, until god takes me.”

Reverend Monwabisi Vithi, a pensioner from Centurion, is another member of the public who is up at 05:30 every morning to make the trip to sit in the gallery and follow the trial.

"It's because of the family of Senzo Meyiwa. I think if I were in their shoes, I would be as painful as they are. So that drives me because this was a painful experience,” he said.

“I think we are going somewhere. Justice must be done for the people of Senzo. In my opinion, there is light beyond the tunnel."

Attending this trial not only aided Reverend Vithi's understanding of the justice system but also contributed to his personal development.

"It's just exciting for me because for the first time in my 73 years of life, I get to see how court works. In fact, this case has taught me communication, listening, discipline, and patience."

