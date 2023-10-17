Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Court set to hear testimony from magistrate

The State is making a case during Tuesday morning’s hearing to admit the alleged confession statements by two of the five men accused of the Bafana Bafana captain’s 2014 murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court is set to hear testimony from a magistrate on Tuesday morning in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

The trial’s hearing the State's case for alleged confession statements by two of the men accused of the football star's murder to be admitted.

While State witnesses insist the confession by the first accused was made freely and voluntarily, the defence is arguing that he was beaten and threatened to sign the already written statement.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend in October 2014, allegedly by intruders.

On Friday, State Advocate George Baloyi told the court that he had lined up a magistrate as a witness for Tuesday.

It's understood that this is the magistrate that the second accused and alleged intruder, Bongani Ntanzi, made a confession before.

The magistrate's testimony comes as Ntanzi and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya reinforced their defence team, adding Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu on Monday.

After asking the court for the day to consult with his clients on Monday, Mngomezulu assured the court that he would be ready to proceed on Tuesday.

The State also placed their first two witnesses who testified last week on standby after Mngomezulu asked for a chance to have a go at them.

The witnesses are the police officer who transported Sibiya to the Diepkloof Police Station where he allegedly made the confession statement, and another who took the alleged confession down.