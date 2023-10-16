More police evidence for confession admissibility to be heard in Meyiwa trial

One of the accused's lawyers argued he was forced to sign an already-written statement, which the State, however, argued was confessed freely and voluntarily and should be admitted as evidence, alongside another accused's statement.

JOHANNESBURG - More police evidence was expected to be heard in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Monday morning, as the admissibility of alleged confessions is being argued.

The State wants the statements by two of the five men accused of Meyiwa's murder to be admitted as evidence.

According to the State, the two confessed freely and voluntarily.

The men were accused of the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain in Vosloorus.

READ MORE:

On Friday, retired Colonel Mhlanganyelwa Mbotho told the court that Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya not only gave his testimony freely and voluntarily but seemed positive and ready to talk, even refusing a lawyer.

Sibiya's lawyer, Sipho Ramosepele, argued that he was beaten by police and that plastic was used to suffocate him on at least three different occasions after his arrest, which forced him to confess on that very day.

But Mbotho said the only wounds that Sibiya told him about were from the tight handcuffs, which he eventually loosened.

"My Lord, the police are fit - they are gyming [sic]. If he was beaten three times, he would not be able to walk. He would have to be brought by a wheelchair," Mbotho stated.

Ramosepele said, according to Sibiya, when he was taken to the Diepkloof Police Station, he was handed a statement that was already written, which he was told to sign.

On Monday morning, the police officer who Sibiya allegedly pointed out the crime scene to, giving details on what happened, was expected to testify.