Senzo Meyiwa murder: Defence bolsters its team as trial intensifies

The court is hearing evidence on the admissibility of alleged confessions by two of the five men accused of Meyiwa’s murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has on Monday bolstered its team as the trial within a trial intensifies.

The State has statements where the two allegedly admit to the crimes, but the defence insists they were coerced and threatened by police.

Their lawyer Sipho Ramosepele introduced advocate Thulani Mngomezulu as a new member of his team.

Mngomezulu has asked for the day to consult with the first two accused.

"I am ready to proceed as from tomorrow [Tuesday] as arranged in relation to the evidence of the magistrate, and I was going to bring an application for the recalling of Conel Mbotho who has already testified of Friday together with Sergeant Monareng."

The five men are being tried for the 2014 murder of the football star.