Meyiwa murder trial: New lawyer confident to continue arguing for 2 accused

JOHANNESBURG - The new lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder tria l has promised to be ready to proceed with the arguments on the confessions by his clients on Tuesday.

The State wants the confession statements by two of the five men accused of the football star’s murder to be admitted.

On Monday, the pair bolstered its legal team with a new advocate who asked for the day to consult with them.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend in Vosloorus in October 2014.

Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu took instructions from a lawyer for the first two accused - Sipho Ramosepele - to further challenge the narrative by the State on the confessions of the first two accused.

As soon as proceedings commenced on Monday morning, Mngomezulu asked the court for time to consult with the accused.

The State’s advocate - George Baloyi - agreed not to oppose this request on condition.

"We will not oppose on the provision that we do proceed tomorrow."

Mngomezulu assured the court that he would be ready to proceed with the trial on Tuesday.

He also asked for the first two witnesses who claim that his client - Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya - did not look beaten on the day he confessed to return to the witness stand for further grilling.