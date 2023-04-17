NPA withdraws murder charge against Dr Nandipha’s father Zolile Sekeleni

Sekeleni now faces charges of defeating the ends of justice, aiding and abetting a prisoner to escape and fraud.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The National Prosecuting Authority on Monday withdrew a murder charge against the father of disgraced celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana.

Sixty-five-year-old Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, together with his daughter and two others appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

They face charges relating to helping convicted killer and rapist Thabo Bester escape from the maximum security Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Bester was serving a life sentence at the prison until he pulled off the brazen escape in May 2022.

The ruse involved his cell going up in flames and a charred body - believed to be his - being discovered.

Last week in Sekeleni's first appearance - the court charged him and a former G4s employee - Senohe Matsoara - with murder regarding the charred body that was found in Bester's cell.

Bester is alleged to have broken out with the help of his girlfriend Magudumana, her father Sekeleni, a prison official and a camera installer - who have all been charged.

Sekeleni was granted R10,000 bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

Magudumana and Sekeleni sat side by side as she waved and blew kisses to her emotional mother and other family members.

Magudumana kept her face covered with a mask and the hood of her jacket, but state prosecutor advocate Sello Matlhoko insisted that she show her face for identification purposes.

Her legal representative, advocate Themba Diba questioned the need for her to show her face, but magistrate Motlholo Khabisi ruled in the State’s favour ordering the big reveal.

Matlhoko went on to tell the court that the State would not be opposing Sekeleni’s bail and that he and the State have agreed on a R10,000 as an amount.

A teary-eyed Sekeleni was informed that he does not have to return to court on 3 May 2023 when Magudumana and others apply for bail.