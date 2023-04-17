Go

Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail in Thabo Bester escape case

Zolile Sekeleni is accused of aiding convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, to escape from the Mangaung prison in May last year. He's due back in court on 16 May.

Cornelius Sekeleni, 65, the father of celebrity Doctor Nandipha Magudumana, appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court where has been charged with murder on 11 April 2023. Picuture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
17 April 2023 13:14

JOHANNESBURG - Doctor Nandipha Magudumana's father, Zolile Sekeleni, has been granted R10,000 bail.

Meanwhile, Magudumana, Bester's alleged accomplice, together with two other accused, have been remanded in custody.

The three will return to the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 3 and 4 May for their formal bail applications.

Magudumana appeard in court with a light grey hoodie and a large mask to cover her face - she was asked to remove the mask and pull back the hoodie so they could confirm her identity.

Timeline

