Thabo Bester escape: Dr Nandipha's dad & former G4S employee appear in court

The pair has been charged with aiding and abetting a convicted prisoner to escape from lawful custody.

BLOEMFONTEIN - A 39-year-old former G4S employee and a 65-year-old man believed to be Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father made their first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

