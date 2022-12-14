Sisulu accuses Ramaphosa of dictatorship over Section 89 Phala Phala report vote

Sisulu said ANC caucus members were threatened with expulsion by the party's leadership ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

CAPE TOWN - Lindiwe Sisulu has launched another broadside at President Cyril Ramaphosa accusing him and the African National Congress (ANC) of dictatorship.

Sisulu also doesn't regret not voting on whether or not to adopt the Section 89 panel report - which was rejected by an overwhelming majority on Monday.

She was addressing The Press Club webinar on the ANC's national conference hosted by analyst Sipho Seepe on Wednesday.

Sisulu said ANC caucus members were threatened with expulsion by the party's leadership ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

She also accused Ramaphosa of a blatant coverup at his Phala Phala farm - where over half a million US dollars were stolen in 2020 - calling it completely unacceptable.

"You say to people who have been serving the ANC for a very long time, if you don't vote in a particular way, we are going to kick you out of a job. That is dictatorship of the worst kind. In fact, I did not even go to vote, I don't regret it. I will not support anything that is dictatorial,” Sisulu said.

She said the Phala Phala farm scandal is the worst scandal to ever hit the country.

Sisulu also said those who convinced Ramaphosa not to resign were merely protecting their livelihoods.

“It is the people around him I believe who are dependent on him and his patronage that said Mr President, what about us?”

Sisulu said there's a selfish streak running through the ANC made up of members who are too scared to tell Ramaphosa the truth.