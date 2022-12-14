'The saga is not yet over': Opposition parties react to Phala Phala report vote

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen, said that the African National Congress (ANC) parliamentary caucus had protected President Cyril Ramaphosa the same way it used to do with Jacob Zuma.

Opposition parties in Parliament failed to adopt the Section 89 panel report, with ANC using its majority to successfully vote against the motion.

The report found that Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office and the Prevention of Combating Corrupt Activities Act with his handling of a burglary and theft of over US$500,000 at his Phala Phala game farm.

Ramaphosa has since filed a court application to challenge the findings and recommendations of the report.

Steenhuisen said that the vote made a mockery of Ramaphosa's aim to renew the ANC.

"This is the same old ANC that rallied around and protected Jacob Zuma from accountability, just as they rallied around the president today. There was no harm in the report going forward. The president would have been given ample opportunity to state his case, to point to the deficiencies of the report, instead the ANC have simply shut this down to prevent any further progress on it."

The Freedom Front Plus (FFP) said that the ruling party had dishonoured the cthink thatConstitution.

FFP leader, Pieter Groenewald, said that the result of the parliamentfor debate came as no suprise.

"They have used their majority to vote against this report and I will not be surprised if the president now withdraws his case from the Constitutional Court, I thinkthat was part of their strategy because they didn't come on an urgent basis, they waited fro what's going to happen here, so that is the way it went."

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), leader, Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, said that Ramaphosa would have to come clean over the issue.

"We are not sure whether they go cold feet when they saw those around them but we tried. It was worth tryiimpeachmente matter is going to be settled in the courts and I think the president will have to tell the truth about where that money comes from and why he did not register it with Sars."

ActionSA president, Herman Mashaba, said that Parliament had failed the nation.

"The Section 89 impeacment process was established precisely to give a president an opportunity to respond to serious allegations against them in a public and transparent forum. This is central to holding our highest public office bearers to account for their actions."

Meanwhile, Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba said that Tuesday’s vote in Parliament still left the country and the governing party with deep moral and ethical challenges.

He said that President Rampahosa's credibility had suffered a blow.

"While we have to subject ourselves to the democratic processes and accept Parliament's vote, the saga is not yet over. We still have to hear from the National Prosecuting Authority, from the South African Revenue Services and the reserve bank."

Makconducive that ramaphosa and the government should also focus on other pressing issues facing the country.

"He will have to re-earn the trust of South Africans. Going forward, I hope politicians will devote as much energy and passion as they have to Phala Phala to creating conditions condusive to creating jobs, ending inequality and boosting our energy supply."

