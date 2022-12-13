NA sets aside adoption of Section 89 report after majority MPs vote against it

The house was locked in a heated debate over the Section 89 panel report that found that President Cyril Ramaphosa might have breached the Constitution and broken anti-corruption laws.

JOHANNESBURG - The adoption of the Section 89 panel report on the Phala Phala farm saga will not happen after African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament (MPs) voted against it.

The house was locked in a heated debate over the Section 89 panel report that found President Cyril Ramaphosa may have breached the Constitution and broken anti-corruption laws.

National Assembly (NA) speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula officially adjourned Tuesday's proceedings.

“Those who have voted yes, 148 and those who have voted no, 214, and abstention, 2. Therefore, the Section 89 [subsection 1] inquiry will therefore not be proceeded with.”

READ: NDZ first of 4 ANC MPs to vote for adoption of Section 89 Phala Phala report

One of the ANC’s MPs who came out in defiance of the party, by voting "yes" for the adoption of the report, asked to change her vote.

Thandi Mahambehlala said her vote was registered incorrectly, adding that she meant to vote against the adoption of the report.

“It came to my attention that my vote to party line is captured wrongly: vote for party line is no, and it came to my attention that it was recorded yes. I vote no.”

READ: Malema threatens legal action after MPs vote against Section 89 report

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma stunned MPs in an open vote in the NA when she was the first to break ranks.

“As a disciplined member of the ANC, I vote yes.”

Mervyn Dirks, Mosebenzi Zwane and Supra Mahumapelo were also some of the ANC MPs that voted in favour of the report, while Lindiwe Sisulu walked out of proceedings.

