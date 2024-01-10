COPE to engage in coalition talks only after elections

Updating the public on its preparations for the upcoming general elections on Tuesday, COPE’s chairperson said the party would be maintaining its independence.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (COPE) said it would only engage in coalition talks after the elections.

The party held a media briefing on Tuesday to update the public on its preparations for the upcoming general elections.

COPE leaders said the party would be contesting nationally and in all provinces.

Former COPE leader Colleen Makhubele tried to sign the party up with the newly-formed South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA) and ended up being fired.

SARA is an organisation that merges small political parties under one umbrella to pull their resources together.

COPE’s chairperson Teboho Loate said the party would maintain its independence going into the elections.

"At the most, our expectation is that we have the potential to increase our seats. At the most, if we have not done well, we should at least be around five to eight seats."

The party said it would launch its election manifesto in the coming weeks.