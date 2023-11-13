COPE ends Makhubele's membership after she signs party up to new alliance

Party president, Mosioua Lekota, said while it had considered forming part of the alliance, Colleen Makhubele was not given the go-ahead to sign up the party.

JOHANNESBURG - Political party COPE has terminated the membership of Joburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele after she claimed the organisation is part of a newly formed alliance, named the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA).

SARA is a voting bloc chaired by Makhubele which includes a number of small parties, including the NFP, AARM, ICM and churches.

He was speaking at a media briefing in Kempton Park on Monday afternoon, where he announced the party’s registration campaign.

Just a few months after former COPE deputy president and MP Willie Madisha was expelled from the party, Joburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele has now been sacked from the organisation.

Makhubele’s face was seen on posters that were widely circulated online, giving the impression that she’s led the party to join a new alliance, known as SARA, ahead of next year’s general elections.

A visibly angered party general secretary, Eric Mohlapamaswi, said that Makhubele, who is the chairperson of the alliance, ignored party lines.

"A councillor in the Johannesburg municipality has her name on the posters. As such, she has terminated her own membership."

This means Makhubele will no longer serve as Joburg Council Speaker and the party will have to put up a candidate to replace her.