COPE wants Constitution amended for citizens to directly vote for presidents

COPE held a media briefing on Tuesday at the provincial headquarters in Johannesburg to expand on their idea.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress Of the People (COPE) wants to amend the Constitution to allow people to vote directly for presidents, premiers and mayors.

This contrasts with the country’s current electoral systems where people vote for parties and the public representatives of those parties appoint the heads of administrations at the different government levels.

COPE held a media briefing on Tuesday at the provincial headquarters in Johannesburg to expand on their idea.

Party general secretary, Erick Mohlapamaswi, said that they wanted to prevent the common situation where parties protected their leaders at the expense of the people.

"We feel because they have been accounting to their political parties, we need a leader who is accountable to South Africans as a whole. If he does something wrong, South Africans can hold them accountable."