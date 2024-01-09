January 8 statement: ANC must strike right notes with voters, advises analyst

Analysts say this is a difficult time for the ANC as it tries to woo new supporters ahead of the upcoming 7th democratic elections.

JOHANNESBURG - When it comes to the ANC, analysts are pretty much on the same page. They see a party in crisis and turmoil and struggling to live up to the expectations of ordinary South Africans.

This view will also be tested this weekend when its President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his January 8 statement, where he is likely to have to revisit last year’s priorities which are yet to be met.

It's focus then included bringing an end to load shedding, economic recovery and the creation of jobs, improving basic services and strengthening the fight against corruption.

The January 8 statement kicks off the political calendar for the party.

ALSO READ:

- ANC's January 8 statement to shed light on corruption, crime and load shedding

- ANC 112: NEC meeting enters third day, top officials set to attend church in MP

University of the North West’s Professor Kedibone Phago paints a picture of the country on the ANC’s watch.

"Provinces and national government departments are struggling to provide and render essential services that we need."

Tshwane University of Technology's Dr Levy Ndou says a lot of reflection must be carried out by the ANC.

He says Saturday’s speech must strike the right notes with voters: "This is a difficult time for the ANC to stand on the podium, therefore talk to the old and new voters who are not impressed."

On 8 January the party marked its 112th year anniversary.

The governing party will hold its birthday rally at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.