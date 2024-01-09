NSFAS, social grants likely to disappear should ANC lose power - Ramaphosa

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa fears that if his party is removed from government, some initiatives may be scrapped.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country draws closer to election day, African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says the electorate should bare in mind that the country might change for the worst should the ANC lose power.

Ramaphosa was speaking in Mbombela on Monday, where the party held a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate its 112th birthday in the lead up to its January 8 statement scheduled for Saturday.

If the ANC fails to attain the majority vote, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and social grants may be scrapped - said Ramaphosa.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme currently funds nearly 1.3 million students a year and studies have shown that 47% of South Africans rely on monthly social grants.

"Our policies have been pro-poor. I don't know of any other country in the continent that has committed itself to 18 million people who receive grants, young and old, as well as an additional 10 million who get grants of R350," said Ramaphosa.

However, both the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) - which are the two biggest opposition parties - claim not to be opposed to social grants.

"There is absolutely no child and definitely no adult who can survive with R350 or R450 per month," said EFF Leader Julius Malema.

"The plan is that you cut expenditure on those nice to haves and you lift the grant above the poverty line," added DA leader John Steenhuisen.

Ramaphosa insists the only way South Africans will continue to benefit through grants and financial aid schemes is through an ANC-led government.