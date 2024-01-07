ANC 112: NEC meeting enters third day, top officials set to attend church in MP

In typical ANC fashion, the party will turn to the church as it attempts to rally society behind its cause as it mobilises supporters ahead of its January 8 statement on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - As the national executive committtee (NEC) meeting of the African National Congress (ANC) enters its third day in Mpumalanga – its top officials are set to attend church services across the province on Sunday morning.

The ANC’s NEC is currently holding its first ordinary meeting for the year. This is ahead of its 112th birthday on Monday.

It will also hold a series of events including cake cutting, laying wreaths on the graves of some of its former leaders in the province, and it will also hold a mass birthday rally at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

In typical ANC fashion, the party will turn to the church as it attempts to rally society behind its cause as it mobilises supporters ahead of its January 8 statement on Saturday.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa will attend a service in Nelspruit and attend a cadre’s forum in Bushbuckridge on Sunday afternoon.

His deputy, Paul Mashatile will be in Barberton and Emalahleni.

Other officials will be in White River, the Chief Albert Luthuli Municipality and the Mkhondo area.

This programme comes on the back of former ANC president Jacob Zuma’s mass meeting in the same province.

Zuma is rallying supporters against the ANC calling for them to vote for the uMkhonto weSizwe party which he engineered in the hopes of bringing the ANC under a 50 + 1 majority at the general elections in a few months’ time.