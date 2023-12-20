Thulani Makhubela recused from Marshalltown inquiry over anti-foreigner posts

The inquiry’s chairperson, Justice Sisi Khampepe said Makhubela’s support for xenophobic raids shows that he will not bring an impartial mind to the commission.

JOHANNESBURG- Advocate Thulani Makhubela has been recused as one of the presiding commissioners in the Commission of Inquiry looking into the Marshalltown fire that killed 77 people.

Makhubela was tasked with probing circumstances that led to the raging fire that gutted the Usindiso building in Marshalltown in August, displacing hundreds of people.

His recusal follows a series of xenophobic posts on his platforms, voicing his support for several operations and raids conducted by the controversial Operation Dudula group.

The inquiry’s chairperson, Justice Sisi Khampepe, said Makhubela’s support for xenophobic raids showed that he would not bring an impartial mind to the commission.

"He has openly disseminated anti-foreign rhetoric in support of Operation Dudula and Put South Africa First. As the residents of Usindiso building state, Operation Dudula is a focused niche group of persons sharing sincerely held strong views about the perceived slights and suffering of South Africans at the hands of foreign nationals."