Makhubela unfit to be on commission of inquiry into Marshalltown fire - SERI

The application was filed by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI) after a series of pro-Operation Dudula and anti-foreigner tweets were spotted on Makhubela’s X account.

JOHANNESBURG - The commission of inquiry looking into the Marshalltown fire is hearing an application to have Advocate Thulani Makhubela recused as one of the inquiry’s commissioners.

The application was filed by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI) after a series of pro-Operation Dudula and anti-foreigner tweets were spotted on Makhubela’s X account.

He is one of the three legal practitioners appointed to probe possible causes of the raging fire that killed 77 people at the uSindiso building in the Joburg CBD in August.

SERI's attorney, Advocate Jason Brickhill, has told the commission that Makhubela should be rendered unfit to preside over the inquiry.

"We emphasise that these are views that have been expressed over a period of six years and they are the dominant theme of Commissioner Makhubela’s X or Twitter account. We have also made the submission that this is a representative sample of those tweets."