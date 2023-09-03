Death toll from Joburg CBD fire rises to 77

On Thursday, a fire gutted a five-storey building in Marshalltown, killing 77 people, including 12 children, and leaving more than 50 others injured.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from the Marshalltown fire tragedy has risen to 77.

On Thursday, a fire gutted a five-storey building in the Johannesburg city centre, killing 77 people, including 12 children, and leaving more than 50 others injured.

The Usindiso building accommodated more than 200 people who are now housed at temporary shelters in Bez Valley, Hillbrow, and Jeppestown.

On Friday, the Gauteng Health department said at least 60 of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

Meanwhile, the department said out of the 88 victims who were hospitalised following the fire, only 31 are now receiving care at various health facilities.

