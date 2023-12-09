NPA confident of a conviction in Phala Phala burglary case

Imanuwela David, Froliana Joseph, and David Joseph stand accused of breaking into President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm and stealing $580,000 in cash in 2020 and the state believes it has a strong case.

BELA BELA - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is confident of a conviction in the Phala Phala Farm burglary case.

The NPA secured a small victory on Friday when the alleged mastermind behind the break-in, Imanuwela David, was denied bail.

David, along with siblings Froliana and David Joseph, stands accused of breaking into President Cyril Ramaphosa's game farm in February 2020 and stealing $580,000 in cash.

The NPA’s Limpopo spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said the State has a strong case.

"Accused number one, David, it was revealed through investigations that he has bought immovable properties using up to R980,000, and he also transferred those properties to other people."

The matter returns to court in February 2024.

FOCUS ON YET-TO-BE-APPREHENDED SUSPECTS

With the Phala Phala case set to resume in February, the Hawks will be turning their attention to tracking two Namibian nationals who allegedly assisted the burglars in laundering the stolen money.

In his affidavit, investigating officer Ludi Schnelle said the Hawks are looking for a Namibian national by the name of Simon Hijabo who allegedly assisted Imanuwela David in laundering the stolen US dollars.

The second person is Hafeni Felish whom David transferred a R1 million Rustenberg home to, which he allegedly bought with the stolen money.

The fact that the two men are still in the wind, was mentioned by Magistrate Predeshni Ponnan in denying David his release on bail.

"The fact that the investigation is still ongoing and is largely revolves around the conduct of accused number one and two further suspects that have yet to be apprehended there is a strong possibility that accused number one if released on bail may tamper or interfere with the investigation."