Hawks looking to make more arrests in Phala Phala burglary case

The matter is currently before the Bela Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks are still looking to make more arrests in the housebreaking and theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala Farm.

On Friday, a decision is expected on the bail application of accused number one, Imanuwela David.

David, along with two other accused, is charged with the housebreaking and theft of about US$580,000 in cash from Ramaphosa's game farm in February 2020.

Testifying before the court on Thursday, Investigating Officer Ludi Schnelle said a Namibian national by the name of Simon Hijabo was wanted by the Hawks for alleged money laundering.

"Investigations have revealed that Simon utilises other known individuals to transact while in South Africa. Simon has been entering and leaving South Africa through ungazetted routes willy-nilly without consequences. Simon is a friend to the applicant, hence the applicant started following the same process of leaving South Africa through ungazzetted routes."

Schnelle said when David's bank accounts were closed down for suspicious activity, he turned to his friends and family to launder the stolen Phala Phala funds.

"This alone needs further investigation and could lead to further charges against the applicant and anybody assisting him providing banking assistance to him on a fraudulent basis and or to disguise or conceal the proceeds of crime."