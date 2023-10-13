Accused number 1 allegedly confessed to Senzo Meyiwa murder, court told

A trial within a trial to determine the admissability of the confessions made by two of the accused was heard on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has heard how the first accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial allegedly confessed to the crime mere hours after his arrest.

Five men are in the dock for the 2014 murder of the football star at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

State witness, a former colonel, Nhlanganyelwa Mbotho started sharing testimony on how he took down the confession by the first accused, Muzikawukhulelwa (Muzi) Sibiya.

He said Sibiya was arrested in the afternoon of 30 May 2020 in Tembisa, and he received a call that very evening from the investigating officer, colonel Bongani Gininda, saying Sibiya was ready to make a confession.

Mbotho said while making the confession, Sibiya seemed relaxed and positive.

“Has any person coerced or threatened to influence you to come and make the statement? Nobody threatened to even influence me to make the statement.”

This is, however, contrary to the argument by the defense that the two were assaulted and forced to confess.