Veracity of accused's bank statements in the Meyiwa murder case questioned

JOHANNESBURG - One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has on Wednesday questioned the veracity of bank statements linked to murder accused Bongani Ntanzi.

Ntanzi is among five men on trial for the fatal shooting of Senzo Meyiwa in what’s believed to have been a robbery gone wrong in Vosloorus in 2014.

All the accused have denied committing the crime.

Ntanzi’s defence is that he was in KwaZulu-Natal when the murder was committed - previously claiming transactions on his bank records could prove his whereabouts.

But Ntanzi’s lawyer Sipho Ramosepele said the bank records that the prosecutors plan to use to dispute his version of accounts are dubious.

“My instructions are this: accused 2 states that he had certain ceremonies to perform [pay lobola for his wife] therefore - he obtained a loan from Capitec to perform the work he was supposed to do. We have gone through this, and our accountant has gone through this with me. We don’t see that loan amount reflected here,” said Ramosepele.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng interjected: “If it’s not here then it was never made with the bank. What bank is it where you make a loan, and it doesn’t reflect in that account. It must be in another account. This is simple accounting principles. If you make a loan against an account, it must be reflected in that particular account. Unless you make it another account, with another account number then I can understand,” said Makgoatlheng